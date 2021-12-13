Filipino film ‘Leonor Will Never Die’ to compete at Sundance Film Festival 2022

Upcoming Filipino film Leonor Will Never Die will compete at next year’s prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

The news was shared via the film’s official Facebook page on Friday (December 10). The movie – titled Ang Pagbabalik Ng Kwago in Filipino – will compete in the film festival’s World Dramatic Section category.

“Ang Pagbabalik Ng Kwago is a film unlike any other. Get ready for a crazy ride,” said the film’s team on Facebook. The post also claims that the movie is “only the second Philippine production to ever compete in the World Dramatic Section of Sundance”.

Leonor Will Never Die marks the feature-film debut of writer-director Martika Ramirez Escobar. The film follows the story of Leonor Reyes (portrayed by Sheila Francisco), a retired celebrated screenwriter who now struggles to make ends meet.

As she begins toying with an unfinished script from her past, Reyes meets with an accident, is put in a coma and is transported into the fictional world she created.

Leonor Will Never Die is scheduled to premiere at Sundance on January 21, with additional screenings on January 22, 24, 27 and 28. Tickets will be made available here from December 17 onwards.

Per the official Sundance website, a second Philippine production will compete at the upcoming film festival. Filipino director Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan’s The Headhunter’s Daughter is slated to compete in the Short Film category with a single online screening on January 21.

The Headhunter’s Daughter‘s official synopsis reads: “Leaving her family behind, Lynn traverses the harrowing roads of the Cordilleran highlands to try her luck in the city as a country singer.”

Watch a trailer for The Headhunter’s Daughter below.

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival runs from January 20-30 in Park City, Utah.

In other Filipino film news, in September John Arcilla won the award for Best Actor at the 78th Venice Film Festival for his portrayal of undercover journalist Sisoy Salas in director Erik Matti’s crime movie On The Job: The Missing 8.