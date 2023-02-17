Filipino film and TV commission re-evaluating ‘Plane’ over “negative and inaccurate” portrayal of the Philippines

The Philippines’ film and tv commission will be re-evaluating the Gerard Butler thriller Plane following complaints that the film portrays a “bad image” of the country.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has declared it will re-evaluate and take any necessary measures after Senator Robin Padilla called on the board to ban screenings of the movie in the country. MTRCB chairperson Diorella Maria “Lala” Sotto-Antonio told ABS-CBN News in a statement on February 17 that “Although the film is fictional, we still would not want our country to be portrayed in a negative and inaccurate light.”

She continued, “The MIRCB will reevaluate the film in view of their concerns and will take all necessary measures if found to be in any way injurious to the prestige of the Philippines or its people.”

Senator Padilla told congress on Wednesday (February 15) that the film portrayed the island of Jolo as overrun by separatists and militia, with the Filipino army nowhere in sight. “Mr. President, this should not be accepted,” Padilla told congress, “It should not be released in the Philippines. We should ban it in our country and condemn it.”

Adding that the reputation of the motherland was at stake, Padilla continued, “You know, when we talk about our people and our differences, that’s okay because that’s our job. But when we are a foreign country, we should not be allowed to.”

Plane follows the struggles of commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) after his aircraft is forced to land on the Philippines’ Jolo island, only to find that the island is a lawless territory run by separatists and militia. The local authorities are portrayed as unwilling to send military aid to the downed craft, leading to a desperate fight for survival.

The film garnered a three-star review from NME‘s Paul Bradshaw. “Exciting without ever really thrilling, it’s an immovably solid actioner – a fun Friday night pizza movie packing a handful of relentlessly unfussy action scenes that deliver exactly what they promise,” Bradshaw wrote.