Filipino revenge thriller ‘Babae at Baril’ starring Janine Gutierrez to stream on Netflix in June

The award-winning Filipino revenge thriller Babae at Baril will arrive on Netflix next month.

Directed by Rae Red (Birdshot, Eerie), the film follows a department store worker (played by Janine Gutierrez) who experiences horrible treatment at the hands of men around her, from her workplace to catcallers she encounters on the daily commute. Her life changes when she finds a peculiar gun on her doorstep, providing her an opportunity to enact revenge.

Babae at Baril – whose title translates to The Girl and the Gun – first premiered at the 2019 QCinema International Film Festival. It will be available on Netflix starting June 3.

Watch the trailer below.

Last year, Babae at Baril bagged the most awards at the 43rd Gawad Urian. These include best picture, best director for Red, best actress for Gutierrez, best editing, best cinematography, and best production design.

In an Instagram post addressing her win, Gutierrez thanked the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino (also known as the Filipino Film Critics) for “acknowledging everything we were trying to achieve with this film for Filipino women”.

This is not the first time Rae Red’s work has been recognised internationally. She co-wrote the screenplay of the 2016 coming-of-age thriller film Birdshot, directed by her cousin Mikhail Red. It was the Philippines’ entry to the 90th Academy Awards and won best picture in the Asian Future category at the 2016 Tokyo International Film Festival.

Also on Netflix’s slate of June additions is the animated series Trese, the adaptation of the Filipino graphic novel of the same title.