Filipino thriller ‘Arisaka’ to arrive on Netflix in December

Filipino action film Arisaka is set to arrive on Netflix in December, its director Mikhail Red has confirmed.

On Monday (November 23), the filmmaker made the announcement in an Instagram post showing a screen capture of the film’s Netflix page. It reveals that Arisaka arrives on the platform December 9.

Arisaka tells the story of a national policewoman (played by Maja Salvador) who is assigned to escort a local politician. She narrowly escapes death after an attempt on the politician’s life, and soon finds herself tailed by a convoy of corrupt officials and gang members out for blood.

The film will also touch on the World War II-era Bataan Death March, a grim chapter in the Philippines’ history which resulted in the deaths of approximately 10,000 men.

Watch the trailer for Arisaka below.

Arisaka originally premiered at the 2021 Tokyo International Film Festival last month. The film was also nominated for its top award, the Tokyo Grand Prix.

The film also marks Red’s second Netflix collaboration. In 2019, the filmmaker exclusively released Dead Kids on the platform, making it the first-ever Philippine Netflix film.

In an Instagram post celebrating the end of production for Arisaka last November, Red revealed that the film stayed on schedule despite “three typhoons” and “Covid restrictions”.

In an interview with Variety, Red talked more about its “challenging” production period. “The conditions paralleled the very theme of this film – survival and redemption,” he said. “Even with the struggles and delays we thankfully finished on schedule without any major mishaps, and after several tests, we all exited our quarantine bubble without a single COVID positive result.”