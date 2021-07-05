Final ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ movie to stream worldwide on Amazon Prime Video

Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, the final reboot film of the cult anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion, will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video in August.

Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time is the final chapter of Rebuild of Evangelion, the four-film series telling a modified version of Neon Genesis Evangelion’s original narrative. Upon its release on Amazon Prime Video, the film will include new scenes that were released for its second theatrical run in Japan on June 12, and will also receive upgraded graphics.

Watch the trailer for the film here:

Amazon will be releasing Evangelion 3.0+1.0 in over 240 countries and territories on August 13 in 10 different languages, alongside subtitles in 28 different languages. The film initially premiered in Japan on March 8, grossing more than 9billion yen (US$81.7million) in cinemas.

Evangelion 3.0+1.0 will join its three predecessors on Amazon Prime Video: Evangelion 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone (2008), Evangelion:2.22 You Can (Not) Advance (2009) and Evangelion:3.33 You Can (Not) Redo (2012).

Like the series’ previous movies, Evangelion 3.0+1.0 was produced by Studio Khara, and chiefly directed by Hideaki Anno, alongside co-directors Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama and Mahiro Maeda.

The franchise’s original cast also reprise their roles in the final film, including main voice actresses Megumi Ogata as Shinji Ikari, Megumi Hayashibara as Rei Ayanami, and Yuko Miyamura as Asuka Langley Souryuu.

“We were looking for the best way to offer the movie to fans overseas as early as possible in a challenging situation with movie theaters during COVID-19, and are happy to have found Prime Video as a partner to stream it globally,” Evangelion director Anno commented. “We highly recommend watching it on a big TV screen for the best viewing experience.”

The Evangelion franchise’s narrative follows young mecha pilots Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley Shikinami (Asuka Langley Souryuu in the original series), Rei Ayanami, and Mari Illustrious Makinami. Together, they face off against mysterious, monstrous creatures known as Angels, who are looking to bring about the end of humanity.

The series’ narrative begins in the wake of a cataclysmic extinction event known as the Third Impact. In the final film Evangelion 3.0+1.0, they seek to prevent the Final Impact and Instrumentality, an event and process which would forcefully unite all humanity under one collective consciousness.

First released in 1995 as a 26-episode television series and later a controversial two-part film, End of Evangelion, Neon Genesis Evangelion has often been considered as one of the most influential anime series of all time. Directed by Anno and produced by Studio Gainax, the series has been praised for its psychological portrayal of its characters, subversion of mecha genre tropes, as well as the complexity of its themes.

In recent years, Anno has been stepping away from his signature franchise to pursue other ventures. He directed a Godzilla film in 2016, Shin Godzilla, and has also been slated for a new Kamen Rider film for release in 2023.