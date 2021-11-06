Finn Wolfhard is working on his feature-length directorial debut

Finn Wolfhard has revealed he’s currently working on his feature-length directorial debut.

Speaking to NME, Wolfhard revealed the film will be a “horror-comedy-slasher movie that takes place at a camp,” but didn’t want to reveal any more details just yet.

The untitled project will be the first time Wolfhard has directed a feature length film, but he did write and direct Night Shifts – a short movie about a shop robbery that gets derailed – earlier this year.

Advertisement

It’s a busy time for Wolfhard. Not only did his band The Aubreys release their debut album ‘Karaoke Alone’ yesterday (November 5), but he’s got a starring role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife which hits cinemas November 18.

Then there’s the small matter of season four of Stranger Things, which will apparently see Wolfhard’s character Mike Wheeler “visiting someone”.

“I’m at the point where I’m very lucky to be doing things that I really like,” he said. “I’m proud of that and I hope people keep hiring me, but I’m having fun for sure.”

Speaking about how he balances being both an actor and a musician, Wolfhard told NME that “it’s two sides of the same coin”, before he revealed he was inspired by The Beatles’ movies Help! and A Hard Day’s Night when he was younger. “[I was like] ‘Oh my god, they’re acting and they’re in a band – that’s amazing!’”

Advertisement

Speaking about the new season of Stranger Things earlier this year, Wolfhard said: “Every season it gets darker. I will say [with] season three I was like, ‘This is the darkest season that there’ll ever be’ – exploding rats and everything. But really, season four so far… it’s the darkest season that’s ever been [made].

“Every year it gets amped-up; every year it gets funnier, darker and sadder – and everything. So I’m really excited for people to see it,” he added.