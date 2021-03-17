First Asian edition of Sundance Film Festival to be held in Jakarta later this year

The first-ever Sundance Film Festival: Asia will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia later this year.

Sundance Film Festival: Asia will take place late summer 2021, according to a press release. The Sundance Institute has said that a delegation of filmmakers may attend the Jakarta event in person, “travel and public health permitting”.

The festival, which aims to “support, connect, promote and celebrate” Asia’s independent film community, will showcase a selection of films from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, which was held from January 28 to February 3 earlier this year in Utah.

There are also plans for other Sundance Lab initiatives, such as workshops for budding filmmakers from different disciplines, as well as Sundance Co//ab (collab) experiences designed for the Asian region.

This festival will be organised by the Sundance Institute in collaboration with XRM Media, and supported by Indonesian media platform IDN Media.

Sundance Film Festival director Tabitha Jackson said: “We have long wanted to deepen our connection to the bold and vibrant energy of Asian independent filmmaking. The opportunity to work more closely with the community of filmmakers and audiences in Indonesia through a collaboration with XRM Media makes this first year of Sundance Film Festival: Asia a very exciting prospect.”

This is the not the first time the festival has entered Asia. The Sundance Film Festival: Hong Kong was held from 2014 to 2019, before being disrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sundance will also explore other Asian cities for future editions of the new festival, Deadline reported.