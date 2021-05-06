First images released of Harry Styles in costume for new film ‘My Policeman’

Photographs of Harry Styles filming for My Policeman in Brighton have been released.

Styles portrays the younger version of Tom in the forthcoming adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel, which details a love triangle between a man, a woman and a policeman.

The LGBTQ+ film will pick things up in the late ’90s when the arrival of an elderly man at Tom and his wife Marion’s home kickstarts an exploration of “seismic events from 40 years previous”.

Advertisement

The mystery guest is revealed as Patrick, Tom’s former lover from a time when same-sex relationships between men were illegal.

Amazon Studios is making the movie, which is directed by Michael Grandage, with Oscar-nominated writer Ron Nyswaner adapting Roberts’ book for the big screen.

Emma Corrin (The Crown) plays the younger version of Marion, while David Dawson depicts the younger Patrick.

Advertisement

Styles’ latest acting job follows his work in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling in which he stars opposite Florence Pugh.

In February, Wild shared a first-look image of Styles on the set of her new movie, praising the actor-musician for his “humility and grace” during filming.

She captioned an image of Styles with lines about male actors and their reluctance to “play supporting roles in female-led films” – something she said she hadn’t experienced with Styles.

Earlier this year, Wilde revealed she and Shia LaBeouf reportedly clashed during the production of a music video after he was fired from her film.

LaBeouf was replaced by Styles on Don’t Worry…, but also butted heads with Wilde separately while working on the music video for Rainey Qualley’s ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me’.