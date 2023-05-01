First look at Halsey in new A24 film ‘MaXXXine’ shared

The first image of Halsey in the third instalment of the A24 Mia Goth-led X franchise, MaXXXine has been shared.

The singer was recently announced among an all-star cast last month. The film will also star the likes of Lily Collins, Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale and Giancarlo Esposito.

The image, which you can view below, shows Halsey walking alongside Goth on the streets of Hollywood.

Advertisement

The horror franchise was created by writer, director and producer Ti West. The first film, X, was a ’70s-set slasher film that sees Goth pulling double duty as main characters Pearl and Maxine – with the latter witnessing her pornography-shooting friends getting murdered in Texas. The second film, Pearl, takes place in 1918 serving as an origin story for X’s villain of the same name.

According to Deadline, “MaXXXine reverses the franchise’s trajectory through time to pick with Maxine after the violent events of X, as their sole survivor continues her journey towards fame, setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles.”

This is not the first time Halsey has appeared on the big screen. In 2021, they released an accompanying film to their album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’. They are also to star in a few projects alongside actress Sydney Sweeney including 2023’s Americana and the upcoming drama series The Players Table.

The musician has also appeared in a handful of roles in films and TV series including Sing 2, Roadies, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and a small cameo in A Star Is Born.

Meanwhile, Halsey also recently reportedly left Capitol Records in a “bittersweet” split after eight years.