First look at Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar in new biopic

The first photo of Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar portraying the late singer in the forthcoming biopic Michael has been shared.

The pic, which you can view below, sees Jaafar performing as Jackson during his Dangerous Tour from 1992-93.

“With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael,” said producer Graham King in a statement via Variety. “He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could.”

Jaafar and nine-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi will play an adult and child version of Michael respectively in the forthcoming biopic.

Colman Domingo was also recently cast as Michael Jackson’s father, Joe Jackson.

Domingo previously said of his casting: “It’s exciting to do it with Jaafar. Jermaine Jackson’s son is playing Michael, and he is breathtaking, and I think Graham King, the producer, has assembled an incredible cast.”

He added: “I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation.”

Michael, has been confirmed to receive a theatrical release in the United States on April 18, 2025, per production house Lionsgate. A UK release date is yet to be announced

It will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who is known for films including Training Day, The Equalizer and Brooklyn’s Finest. It will also be written by John Logan, who has previously worked on Gladiator, The Aviator, Skyfall and Spectre.

Meanwhile, the director of Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, which explored child sex abuse allegations against the later singer, recently criticised the making of the new biopic saying it “will glorify a man who raped children”.