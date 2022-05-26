First images have been released from Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, a horror film reimagining of the children’s teddy bear.

As discovered by Dread Central, Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and stars Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, Danielle Scott, Danielle Ronald, Chris Cordell and Craig David Dowsett as Winnie himself.

According to the film’s IMDB page, it’s described as a “horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Pooh.” It’s expected to be released later this year.

As shown in the first images from Jagged Edge Productions, Pooh appears to be a slasher serial killer wielding a sledgehammer. There’s also a twisted reinterpretation of Piglet, and a shot with the words “get out” written across windows in blood.

You can check out the first pictures below.

Originally created by author A.A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard in 1926, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain at the start of this year – allowing anyone to use the character in creative media free from copyright laws.

The next major horror release looks set to be Nope from director Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. The film is scheduled to be released on July 22, 2022.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Residents of an isolated town in California, among them ranch owners James and Jill Haywood, witness a mysterious and abnormal event.”

The final instalment in the modern Halloween trilogy, Halloween Ends, is also set to be released on October 14. Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Laurie Strode, shared pictures from the sequel earlier this year.