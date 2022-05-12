FKA twigs “thrilled” to join ‘The Crow’ reboot with Bill Skarsgård

FKA twigs has said she’s “honoured” to be added to the cast of the newly rebooted The Crow alongside It star Bill Skarsgård.

As reported last month (April 1), the film will be helmed by Rupert Sanders, who previously directed Snow White And The Huntsman and Ghost In The Shell.

Posting on Instagram yesterday (May 11), the ‘Two Weeks’ singer wrote: “i am absolutely thrilled to announce that i will be appearing alongside bill skardsgård in the crow directed by rupert sanders

Advertisement

“i feel so honoured to be amongst such a powerful team and am already having the best time working on my character lewks with the iconic [costume designers] @kurtandbart2”. See the full post below.

“The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing,” Sanders told Deadline following last month’s announcement. “It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O’Barr’s iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today.”

O’Barr’s comic series was first adapted for the big screen in 1994, starring Brandon Lee in the lead role. Lee was fatally wounded on set as a result of a prop gun accident, though he’d filmed most of his scenes prior to his death. He received posthumous acclaim for his portrayal of Eric Draven.

Three sequels followed the original adaptation – The Crow: City Of Angels in 1996, The Crow: Salvation in 2000 and The Crow: Wicked Prayer in 2005. All were released to negative reviews, with the latter two being released direct to video.

Since then, there have been several attempts to remake The Crow, none of which have been successful. The most recent effort was announced in 2017 with Corin Hardy to direct and Jason Momoa in the lead role. Less than a year later, it was reported that both Hardy and Momoa had exited the project.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, twigs was crowned Godlike Genius at March’s BandLab NME Awards. The award was presented by Soul II Soul legend Jazzie B, and followed a performance of ‘Meta Angel’ from twigs.