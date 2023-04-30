Florence Pugh says ‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan is “a master”

Florence Pugh has praised Oppenheimer writer and director Christopher Nolan, calling him a “master” of his craft.

The actress stars in the upcoming film as Jean Tatlock, Oppenheimer’s mistress, opposite Cillian Murphy (J. Robert Oppenheimer), Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh and many others.

She told BBC Radio 1 earlier this week: “Working with Christopher Nolan was quite possibly one of the most thrilling experiences in a different way, partly because he works with professionals. He is a professional. But his dedication to the craft of filmmaking and old filmmaking is just magical to watch.

Advertisement

“To just watch every single crew member on that set work so hard for him, to get his approval. And not like in a weird way, but like everybody knows who they’re working for and everybody’s proud of being there. Everybody has so much pride in their own work and so what that does is it means that everybody is constantly trying to be better the next day. And I’ve never seen that feeling on set before.”

Oppenheimer is the biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist aka the “father of the atomic bomb”, who was the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project.

The film (released on July 21) follows Oppenheimer and his team of scientists researching and developing the first atomic bomb, which lead to the end of World War II.

Meanwhile, Pugh stars in Dune: Part Two as Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV, the supreme ruler of the galaxy. The film opens on November 3.

Last month the actress released her first material as a singer-songwriter – check out ‘The Best Part’ and ‘I Hate Myself’.