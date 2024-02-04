Florence Pugh’s mum got high with Snoop Dogg at the Oscars

Florence Pugh has revealed that her mother disappeared for an hour during the Oscars to “get high with Snoop Dogg”.

The actress was nominated for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women that year, and took her parents to the ceremony with her as her guests.

And now, in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she has revealed that her mum went AWOL for a period during the night’s festivities to spend some recreational time with the rapper.

“We went to the after parties and my mom disappeared for an hour,” Pugh said. “She came back and she’d…got high with Snoop Dogg.”

She went on to explain that she had recently run into Snoop during the promotion of her recent film Oppenheimer. “I was like, ‘You got my mom high’. And he was like, ‘Where is she?’,” she recalled, before continuing that the two of them ended up sending Pugh’s mom a personalised video.

Pugh appeared in the video for Rachel Chinouriri’s new single ‘Never Need Me’, playing the singer’s friend who consoles her through a break-up.

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, Pugh said: “Recently I was in LA and I was listening to her songs and I thought, ‘You know what, I’m actually going to reach out to this amazing artist’.

“And I just said ‘Thank you for making my day today’ and then she replied and said she was also a fan. Then this idea came that I was in her music video.”

Pugh also recently discussed how a camera broke during the filming of a sex scene between her character and Cillian Murphy’s in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

“In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did,” she recalled. “Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing. And there weren’t many cameras!”

“Cillian and I are in this room together. It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this,” Pugh added as she imitated her and her co-star hugging closely.

The sex scene sparked controversy upon Oppenheimer‘s release last year, with reports of censorship in India over the reading of the Hindu scripture during intercourse. A nude scene involving Pugh was also censored in some countries.