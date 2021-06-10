NewsFilm News

Florence Welch says Emma Stone’s Cruella “looks exactly like me when I was 20”

The Florence + The Machine artist contributed the song 'Call Me Cruella' to the soundtrack of the new Disney film

By Sam Moore
Florence Welch / Emma Stone as Cruella De Vil (Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage + Alamy Stock Photo)

Florence Welch has praised Emma Stone’s portrayal of Cruella de Vil in the new Disney film Cruella, remarking that Stone’s take on Cruella “looks exactly like me when I was 20”.

The Florence + The Machine artist contributed the original song ‘Call Me Cruella’ to Cruella, which was released last month.

Speaking with Stone in a new Disney video to promote Cruella, Welch said that she “loved the film” and explained why she “felt such a kinship” with the titular character.

“I just felt such a kinship towards her because, really weirdly, she looks exactly like me when I was 20,” Welch told Stone. “I had that bright red hair, blunt fringe. I was like: ‘I know this girl! I was this girl!’”

Welch added: “I really kind of felt that desire [of Cruella’s] to create, but also I understand that chaos energy because I have been a chaos person.”

Speaking about the connection between music and fashion, Welch told Stone: “I was always interested in clothes, and fashion seemed like this outlet for creativity. Dressing up, for me, has always been a self-actualising of the inner spirit.

“I feel like it’s a way to get to the soul of you outside of yourself. With music, as my career got bigger, with a lot of the clothes, it was a way of armouring myself against the attention so that I could, very much like Cruella, embody a more frightening persona.”

Back in April it was confirmed that Welch will score a new Broadway adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

