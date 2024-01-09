‘Foe’ ending explained: what happens to Hen and Junior?

Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan star in sci-fi psychological thriller Foe.

Directed by Garth Davis (Lion), the film follows married couple Hen (Ronan) and Junior (Mescal) whose lives are turned upside down when a stranger arrives at their farm and tells the husband he will be sent to a space station, while his wife lives with a replica of him.

The film is based on a book of the same name by Iain Reid, who co-wrote the screenplay with Garth Davis. Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Kerry Kohansky-Roberts served as producers.

What happens to Hen and Junior at the end of Foe?

Towards the end of the film, we discover the version of Junior we’ve been following the entire time has been the replica. The real Junior ventured away on his mission in space prior to the one year time skip, at a time when Hen was unhappy in her marriage.

For the past year, after the replica was activated by the headlights on Terrance’s car, we’ve seen Hen fall in love with the replica version of Junior – who reminded her of the Junior she originally fell for. As such, when the real Junior returns from space, Hen is heartbroken to find herself back in the miserable, isolating marriage she wanted to escape beforehand.

After smashing up her piano in frustration over her dire marriage, Hen breaks up with the real Junior in the way she previously described to Terrance – by disappearing and leaving him a blank note. We see Hen in the film’s final scene on a plane ready to start a new life.

After Hen leaves Junior behind, we later see him crying at the dinner table which is set for two people. After another set of headlights flash over the house – presumably Terrance’s – we see a replica version of Hen emerge from the other room and sit opposite him. Junior quickly falls in love with the replica Hen, who is satisifed with life on their isolated farm in the MidWest.

While it’s initially unclear whether this version of Hen is a replica, this is confirmed when she comments on a bug she hasn’t seen before sitting in the sink – the same bug the real Hen and replica Junior spotted in their closet earlier in the film.

Foe is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.