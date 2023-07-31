Francis Ford Coppola predicts we’re close to a “golden age” of cinema

Francis Ford Coppola has predicted that a “golden age” of cinema is close.

It comes after The Godfather director recently hailed the box office success of Barbenheimer “a victory for cinema”.

Barbie and Oppenheimer enjoyed a hugely anticipated dual release this month (July 21), with huge box office returns.

Advertisement

While answering questions from fans on his Instagram page, Coppola was asked about the two films, and he said it sets a shining example for cinema.

“I have yet to see them, but the fact that people are filling big theaters to see them and that they are neither ‘sequels’ nor ‘prequels’… no number attached to them meaning they are true one-off’s is victory for Cinema,” he added.

In a separate question, he was asked to share his thoughts on the future of cinema and he predicted that more theatrical success lies ahead

“My hunch is that we’re on the verge of a golden age,” he added. “Wonderful and illuminating cinema seen in large theaters.”

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, scored a glowing five-star review from NME‘s Paul Bradshaw, who wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Greta Gerwig-helmed Barbie earned a four-star review, with NME‘s Alex Flood writing: “The script contains unexpected subtlety, particularly during the tender moments which pack an emotional punch. Gerwig is clever enough to deliver these with self-awareness and some sarcastic jokes, meaning the balance between reality and commercial is never lost. For a movie that ostensibly exists to promote a doll, this is laudable. Now come on Barbie, let’s go party.”

Elsewhere, Coppola recently wrapped production on his controversial project Megalopolis – a the movie now over 40 years in the making.

Coppola’s passion project first came about in 1980 – however, back then Coppola didn’t have the funds at the time to make the movie a reality, eventually putting his film on the shelf. The Godfather director finally got the movie off the ground nearly four decades later and it has now been completed.