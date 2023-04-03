Francis Ford Coppola wraps production on ‘Megalopolis’ after over 40 years

Francis Ford Coppola has wrapped production on his controversial project Megalopolis – with the movie now over 40 years in the making.

Coppola’s passion project first came about in 1980 – however, back then Coppola didn’t have the funds at the time to make the movie a reality, eventually putting his film on the shelf. The Godfather director finally got the movie off the ground nearly four decades later and it has now been completed.

The announcement was made on the film’s Instagram page last week, complete with the caption: “That’s a wrap #MegalopolisFilm”.

According to reports, film studios were initially unwilling to support Coppola’s passion project, which led him to fund it alone. The director sold many of his assets, including his wineries in the Northern California area, to afford the $100million (£81,004,500.00) movie.

While in production for the film, rumours circulated that the atmosphere on set was “chaotic” after the art department resigned. However, Adam Driver, who is starring in the movie, debunked those claims – telling Indiewire that “the environment that’s being created by Francis is one of focus and inspiration”.

Coppola, who wrote and directed the movie, assembled a star-studded cast including Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Shia LaBeouf, Talia Shire, and Jason Schwartzman.

The film follows a successful architect who decides to rebuild New York City into a utopian society after a natural disaster that ruined the urban city’s infrastructure.

Megalopolis is set to be released some time in 2024.

In other news, Coppolla recently spoke out about modern blockbuster movies stating that there all based on the same “prototype.”

“There used to be studio films,” he said an interview with GQ. “Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over and over again to look different.”