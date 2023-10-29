Freddy Krueger’s glove to go under the hammer in new memorabilia auction

More than 1800 items from films are going up for auction in a huge new memorabilia auction – including Freddy Krueger’s famous glove from horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street.

READ MORE: The 25 scariest horror films of all time

Alongside the glove with razor-blade fingers worn by actor Robert Englund in the famous film will be an original hand-drawn design of the piece. As per The Guardian, it is expected to sell for up to £400,000.

Items from films including The Shining and Sweeney Todd will also go up for auction in the four-day event which begins on November 9. Auction house Propstore think the event will make up to £12 million in total.

Advertisement

A description of the auction on Propstore’s website says: “Just under 1,800 lots of rare props, costumes and music memorabilia will be going up for auction, including items from over 550 films and TV shows and a selection of over 190 music lots.”

Jason Voorhees costume from the Friday the 13th film franchise is expected to fetch up to £100,000, while a script from the Jack Nicholson-starring The Shining annotated by its director, Stanley Kubrick, is expected to fetch £60,000.

BIDDING IS NOW LIVE! Head over to our website to check out the full catalog of almost 1,800 iconic items spanning film, TV, and music! Love an item you see? Hit the ❤️ on the listing to add it to your watchlist. Check out the auction here https://t.co/JCpop6hiy6 pic.twitter.com/cmE4hze0iw — Propstore (@propstore_com) October 10, 2023

Other items for sale include razor blades from Johnny Depp’s 2007 Sweeny Todd film and a Pennywise make-up display from 2019’s It: Chapter Two and a Scream ghostface mask from the fourth film in the franchise.

The four-day auction will be open to bids placed online, over the phone, or through absentee bidding, while in-room bidding will also be open to the public at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London for the first two days.

You can check out the auction details in full here.