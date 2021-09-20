‘Friday’ actor Anthony Johnson dies at 55

Friday actor and comedian Anthony Johnson has died at the age of 55, his reps have confirmed.

“We lost an icon. He will be greatly missed,” Johnson’s rep LyNea Bell told The Hollywood Reporter. “He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.

“We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, three children, brother Edward ‘Peanut’ Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike D. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss.”

Johnson was best remembered for his role as Ezal in F. Gary Gray’s 1995 film, starring alongside Ice Cube as Craig Jones.

Ice Cube took to Twitter to pay tribute to Jonhson today (September 20).

“Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away,” he wrote. “Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday…”

Anthony Johnson also starred in films such as House Party, Menace II Society and Lethal Weapon 3. In terms of TV, the actor appeared in Martin and Malcolm & Eddie.

He received his breakout role as E.Z.E. in House Party in 1990, and would go on to star in House Party 3.

Read on for some more tributes to Anthony Johnson on social media:

Anthony Jonhson is survived by his wife, three children and brother. A cause of death was not disclosed publicly.