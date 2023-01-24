‘Friday The 13th’ reboot on the way from original director

A reboot of Friday The 13th is in development, according to the original film’s director and producer.

Sean S. Cunningham is in the process of creating the new film alongside writer Jeff Locker and director Jeremy Weiss.

“Jeremy and I pitched our dream reboot of Friday The 13th – with Sean’s blessing to keep developing it with him,” Locker said (per Bloody Disgusting).

Advertisement

“Obviously, the prequel TV series has reignited interest about a new film, so we’re hoping the surrounding excitement will inspire both sides to come together and give us Jason on the big screen again for the first time in 14 years, but we also have a Plan B for a sequel to the original we think fans will absolutely love and should avoid any legal entanglements.”

The reference to “legal entanglements” acknowledges the difficulties the franchise has faced regarding the rights and trademarks of central villain Jason Voorhees, which has also been mired in a dispute over profits in recent years.

Cunningham, Locker and Weiss are also developing a reboot of 1985 comedy horror House, which Cunningham produced, and a new horror project called The Night Driver.

“Working on The Night Driver with Sean and Jeff was such a great experience, by the time the momentum was picking up we were looking for what projects could be next in line,” he said. “As a horror nerd through and through, Friday The 13th and House were naturally where I wanted to head next.”

Back in October, as Locker mentioned, it was confirmed that a Friday The 13th prequel series is officially on the way courtesy of Peacock and A24.

The forthcoming series, titled Crystal Lake according to Variety, has been described as an “expanded prequel” and will be developed by Bryan Fuller.

Advertisement

There are 12 films in the Friday The 13th franchise so far, which began in 1980 and has been rebooted previously in 2009. There are no release dates yet for either Crystal Lake or the new film.