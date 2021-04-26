‘Nomadland’ dominates the Oscars 2021 as Chloé Zhao makes history

The Oscars 2021 took place in Los Angeles tonight (April 25), with Nomadland taking home the most awards on the night.

Going into the ceremony, David Fincher’s Mank had the most nominations with 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography and more. However, it only collected two of that number.

Nomadland, The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Sound Of Metal, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and Minari had six nods apiece, with all of them in the running for Best Picture. It was Chloé Zhao’s acclaimed movie that cleaned up on the night, though, collecting three trophies for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress In A Leading Role for Frances McDormand.

Zhao is now the first woman of colour to win the Oscar for Best Director and only the second woman ever to take home the prize. The only other female director to win in the show’s 93-year history is Kathryn Bigelow, who was honoured for The Hurt Locker in 2010.

The Oscars 2021 ceremony featured hubs in London and Paris for European-based nominees to attend, after it was initially announced stars would not be permitted to collect their awards over Zoom.

Guests were permitted to attend the LA event at the Dolby Theatre and the city’s Union Station by using an essential worker waiver. They also had to quarantine and take multiple COVID-19 tests ahead of the event.

Presenters at the ceremony included Steven Yeun, Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed, Bong Joon-ho, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Bryan Cranston, Brad Pitt and more. Regina King kicked off the ceremony with a moving speech referencing George Floyd and police brutality before presenting the first two awards of the night.

The winners of the Oscars 2021 are as follows:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland – winner

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – winner

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father – winner

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland – winner

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – winner

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subesquent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari – winner

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father – winner

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman – winner

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul – winner

Original Song

Will Ferrell and My Marianne – ‘Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah – winner

Laura Pausini – ‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Leslie Odom Jr. – ‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…

Celeste – ‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You – winner

Opera

Yes People

Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers – winner

White Eye

Sound Editing

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal – winner

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal – winner

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul – winner

Wolfwalkers

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank – winner

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher – winner

Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette – winner

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latash

International Feature Film

Another Round – winner

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner

Mank

Pinocchio

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet – winner

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank – winner

News Of The World

Tenet