Watch the newest trailer for Vietnam’s action-packed film, ‘Furies’

Furies, the highly-anticipated prequel to Furie is landing exclusively on Netflix this March 23.

The film’s latest trailer features a closer look into the Furies universe, which reveals the female vigilantes Bi, Thanh, and Hong taking down a notorious crime syndicate and its boss, Hai. The trio works in the name of justice for the women harmed by Hai and his henchmen.

Newcomer actress Dong Anh Quynh stars as Bi, a character described by Netflix as someone who is “in constant battle with herself on what’s right and wrong.” Vietnamese singer Toc Tien takes on the role of Thanh, her second role as an actor. Rounding out the lead trio is model and actress Rima Thanh Vy as the optimistic Hong.

In a press statement released by Netflix, the film is said to “introduce a new generation of strong Vietnamese female action heroes to global audiences.” The film is directed by veteran Vietnamese actress Veronica Ngo, who starred in its prequel. When describing the film, Ngo shared that “[e]ven if fate knocks us down at the bottom of society, we can still rise up and change our destiny.”

The 2019 film Furie was Vietnam’s submission for the Best International Feature Film category of the 92nd Academy Awards.