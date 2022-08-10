‘Furiosa’ production suspended after director George Miller reportedly tests positive for COVID

Production on Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off Furiosa has been suspended in Sydney after director George Miller tested positive for COVID, according to reports.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character following Charlize Theron, Furiosa is a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road which will focus on the character’s origins.

According to The Daily Mail Australia, filming on Furiosa has been suspended until at least August 15 after Miller tested positive for COVID earlier this week. He’s said to be isolating at his home in Sydney, where production has been underway since June.

NME has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

Furiosa also stars Chris Hemsworth as Immortan Joe, Tom Burke as Dr. Dementus, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus and Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic.

A synopsis reads: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe.

“While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Furiosa is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 24, 2024.

In a four-star review of Mad Max: Fury Road, NME wrote: “Everything about Mad Max: Fury Road is as ridiculous and thrilling as it sounds, but Miller’s film also has heart. The unspoken bond that gradually develops between Theron’s stoic Furiosa and Hardy’s buff, grunting Max is unexpectedly touching, and provides an emotionally satisfying conclusion to what is surely the most exhilarating film of 2015 so far.”