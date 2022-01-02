Gal Gadot hints at Wonder Woman appearance in new DC movie

Fans believe that Gal Gadot has hinted that her Wonder Woman character is set to appear in another forthcoming DC movie.

Gadot reprised her role as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984, which was released at the end of 2020, with a third film in the series already confirmed.

To mark the end of 2021, Gadot shared a video of highlights from her year, which fans have been inspecting and believe holds a clue to her future plans.

In the July section, she shared a photo of her in a make-up chair, which features a crew member in the background wearing a maroon lanyard.

Fans have pointed out that similar lanyards have been seen in posts by the directors and crews of upcoming DC movie The Flash, which they believe Gadot will appear in as Wonder Woman.

The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson confirmed back in 2020 that the new film will be based on DC Comics’ infamous Flashpoint storyline, which will be used to kickstart a sprawling DC cinematic multiverse.

Speaking at the DC FanDome’s Multiverse 101 panel, the Birds of Prey writer said: “The cinematic multiverse is going to be born out of this movie, born out of Barry’s story.”

Ezra Miller (Justice League) expanded on the potential scope of the new direction, which could involve different versions of popular characters and retelling of events. “This movie, by opening the door that Flashpoint did in the comic, all of these stories and characters can start to collide,” he said.

Rumours that Flashpoint’s time-travel plot could be used as the basis for the new film were not dampened by news that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are set to return to playing Batman in The Flash.

In a four-star review of Wonder Woman 1984, NME said: “It’s a smart and stylish sequel that’s endlessly entertaining; but more than that, in the dumpster fire of 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 is a two hours of hope filled escapism – something all of us could do with right now.”