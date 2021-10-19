Gal Gadot says she was “shocked” by the way Joss Whedon spoke to her on set of ‘Justice League’

Actress Gal Gadot has discussed in a new interview allegations she previously made that Justice League director Joss Whedon “threatened [her] career”.

In December, Gadot had claimed her experience working with Whedon on the Justice League reshoots “wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups”.

Unnamed sources quoted in an April 2021 report by The Hollywood Reporter then alleged that “when Whedon pushed Gadot to record lines she didn’t like, [he] threatened to harm Gadot’s career”. In May, Gadot herself claimed that Whedon “kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable.”

In an interview with Elle Magazine published yesterday (October 18), the Wonder Woman star spoke on her decision to go public with her experience. “You’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you,” she said.

“And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not OK.”

She stated that after the alleged incident, she “was shaking trees as soon as it happened” and the “heads of Warner Brothers” “took care of it”.

“Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me,” she added. “But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge.”

NME has reached out to a representative for Joss Whedon for comment. Deadline reports that Whedon had previously “denied all wrongdoing”.

Gadot made her initial comments in response to an investigation by WarnerMedia, which was launched after her Justice League co-star Ray Fisher went public in July 2020 with claims of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behaviour by Whedon.

In December, WarnerMedia released a statement saying that its “investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken”. Gadot provided testimony for the investigation, which she told Variety she found “very thorough”.