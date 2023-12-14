George Clooney confirms fourth ‘Ocean’s’ film is in the works

George Clooney has confirmed that a fourth Ocean’s movie is currently in the works.

While promoting his new film The Boys In the Boat, the actor told Uproxx that a script has been written for the next instalment of the heist franchise, and that the story will be set after the events of 2007’s Ocean’s 13.

“We have a really good script for another Ocean’s now, so we may end up doing another one,” Clooney said. “It’s actually a great script.”

Advertisement

Clooney added that the film won’t be called Ocean’s 14, saying: “Well… I don’t want to call it that… I mean, the idea is kind of like Going in Style.”

The 1979 heist comedy Going In Style, directed by Martin Brest, saw three elderly men with no criminal experience attempt to rob a bank. The film was remade by Zach Braff in 2017 with Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin as the senior citizens.

The Ocean’s films, themselves based on the 1960 Rat Pat movie, starred Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Casey Affleck, Elliott Gould, Julia Roberts, and more, alongside Clooney. The trilogy began in 2001 with Ocean’s 11, followed by 2004’s Ocean’s 12, and 2007’s Ocean’s 13.

In a 2018, a spin-off titled Ocean’s 8 saw Sandra Bullock star as the sister of Clooney’s (presumed dead) character.

Elsewhere, a seperate prequel film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is currently in the works. The Jay Roach-directed movie is set in 1960’s Europe, and reportedly sees the stars play the parents of Clooney’s character.

Advertisement

Of the upcoming prequel, Clooney told Variety: “Margot Robbie’s my mother? I’ve always thought that. And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly.”

The prequel was first announced in May last year. Further details about the script, which is written by Carrie Solomon, are being kept under wraps.