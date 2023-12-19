George Clooney says there’s “not enough drugs in the world” to make him play Batman again

George Clooney seemingly has no interest in returning to the role of Batman following his cameo appearance in The Flash.

The actor appeared as Bruce Wayne opposite Ezra Miller in the final moments of the multiverse superhero outing, reprising the role for the first time since 1997’s widely-derided Batman & Robin from director Joel Schumacher.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new film The Boys In The Boat, Clooney explained why he returned for the cameo.

“There was such a clamour for me to come back as Batman, as you know,” Clooney joked. “Why are you making that face? I saw that face.

“I actually said, ‘Where are my rubber nipples?’ And they were like, ‘Can we do it without the rubber nipples?’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s not really my Batman, is it?'”

Asked if he could be convinced to return to the role again, Clooney replied: “I don’t think there’s enough drugs in the world for me to go back.”

Speaking to Variety in 2021, Clooney joked that Batman & Robin “destroyed” the superhero franchise because it was so bad – and that he refused to let his wife, Amal, watch it.

“There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,'” Clooney said.

Multiple actors who previously played Batman make an appearance in The Flash, including Clooney, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “One of the things that makes The Flash good is how well the timey-wimey stuff works. Superhero movies often use time travel to solve some vague, universe-collapsing problem (Doctor Strange) or as an excuse to cram in actors from different series (X:Men – Days Of Future Past). The Flash does do a bit of the latter, but it focuses on a personal and much more relatable motive.”