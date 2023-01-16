Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed acid into his eyes on ‘Plane’

Gerard Butler has revealed he accidentally burned his face with phosphoric acid while filming Plane.

The actor, who stars in as pilot Brodie Torrance in the new thriller, told Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers that a scene in which he’s trying to repair a brake before takeoff saw the incident occur.

“No matter what I’m doing, I manage to hurt myself,” the actor began.

“Now I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing. Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what this green fluid is.'”

Butler added that it was filmed on a hot day in Puerto Rico which meant that the actor was sweating profusely.

“I’m rubbing my face and, suddenly, it’s in my throat. It’s in my mouth. It’s up my nose. It’s in my eyes,” Butler told Meyers. “It’s burning my face, and I mean burning.”

“It turns out this is essentially phosphoric acid,” he continued. “And the airline pilots that were there watching go, ‘No!’

“I’m just, like, burning alive… So it was intense. It actually burned for hours, but it was great for the sequence.”

Gerard Butler had recalled an incident in 2021 in which he injured three people in a day on set for CopShop.

“I was fighting one stunt guy and he smacked his head on the lockers and his head split open, just because of where it was,” Butler told Metro before describing the bloody aftermath of the encounter.

The second incident involved another stuntman splitting his head open, this time moving to dodge Butler’s attack and bashing his head on a pillar.

Finally, the star unintentionally shot his co-star Ryan O’Nan in the stomach with a stun gun.