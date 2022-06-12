Get a first look at Harry Styles in new drama ‘My Policeman’

New images of Harry Styles in film drama My Policeman have been shared – check them out below.

Styles portrays the younger version of policeman Tom in the forthcoming adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel, which details a love triangle between a man, a woman and a policeman.

The LGBTQ+ film is set in the late ’90s when the arrival of an elderly man at Tom and his wife Marion’s (Emma Corrin) home kickstarts an exploration of “seismic events from 40 years previous”.

Advertisement

The mystery guest is revealed as Patrick, Tom’s former lover from a time when same-sex relationships between men were illegal.

The film is set to hit US cinemas on October 21, landing on Amazon Prime Video two weeks later (November 4). A UK cinema release date has yet to be confirmed.

See new images of Styles as policeman Tom in My Policeman below.

'My Policeman': El drama gay de Harry Styles ya tiene fecha de estreno y primeras imágenes.

La película, adaptación de la novel de Bethan Roberts, no pasará por cines, sino que se estrena en exclusiva en Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/qcMbmGl6ah — LUIS -🎬 (@LUIS8171073011) June 11, 2022

Amazon Studios is making the movie, which is directed by Michael Grandage, with Oscar-nominated writer Ron Nyswaner adapting Roberts’ book for the big screen.

Emma Corrin (The Crown) plays the younger version of Marion, while David Dawson depicts the younger Patrick.

Advertisement

Styles’ latest acting job follows his work in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling in which he stars opposite Florence Pugh.

Last month, the tense first trailer for Don’t Worry Darling arrived. The psychological thriller marks Olivia Wilde’s second directorial release and also stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and more.

According to an official synopsis for Don’t Worry Darling, “Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is an unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.

“But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?”

Don’t Worry Darling will arrive in cinemas on September 23.