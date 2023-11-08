The first trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ has dropped

A brand new trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has just dropped, the first teaser fans have seen ahead of the next movie.

The sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, this next instalment in the beloved franchise seemingly returns to New York City, where a dangerous blizzard interrupts a heatwave and an ominous frost freezes over the city, referred to in the trailer as “the death chill”, leaving the descendants of original Ghostbuster Egon Spengler to team up with some familiar faces to thaw the Big Apple.

Advertisement

The IMDb synopsis reveals that “The Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.”

The trailer itself hints at non-stop action, light comedy moments and impressive special effects, with the return of an all-star cast including Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard.

While Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s director Jason Reitman will be replaced by Gil Kenan for the sequel, Reitman has co-written the script with Kenan, and will be co-producing with Jason Blumenfield. The movie is set to release in the UK on March 29, 2024.

The franchise’s return to New York also sees the star-studded cast being joined by the original faces of Ghostbusters, including Bill Murray as Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Raymond Stantz and Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore. However, Sigourney Weaver will not be reprising her role as Dana Barrett in the sequel. She told Collider in May, “No, I mean, I wasn’t asked to be in this Ghostbusters, and I think, you know, a little of us goes a long way.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, was a box office success, grossing over $204 million worldwide following its release in 2021. Read NME’s four-star review of the supernatural comedy here.