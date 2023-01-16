Gina Carano fans call her new film “more woke nonsense”

Fans of Gina Carano are complaining that the actor’s new film is too woke.

The Mandalorian star was fired from the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series after making posts on social media that the company deemed “abhorrent and unacceptable”.

Carano, who played Cara Dune in the show, reportedly posted content on her Instagram Stories that compared criticism of a person’s political beliefs to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

The actor led the Ben Shapiro-produced Western Terror On The Prairie, which was released in 2022 and bombed at the box office during its one-day theatrical run.

The film was released as part of The Daily Wire‘s strategy to make films without “overt messaging” while not being explicitly conservative either.

“We’re making entertainment-first content, challenging content, adult content,” Daily Wire co-founder and -CEO Jeremy Boreing said of the company’s film strategy in a recent interview with IndieWire.

”The two things that will distinguish [a Daily Wire film] is the fact that it broadly speaks to values that conservatives are aligned on – not strictly conservative values. We’re not making Hillary’s hard-drive story, and we’re not making rag-tag football players find Jesus in the third act.”

But Carano fans criticised Terror On The Prairie on social media, claiming that the film is too closely aligned with “woke” Hollywood values.

One reviewer going by “letsgobrandon” called the film “more woke nonsense” and criticised women for being “strong like Arnold in Terminator”, coining the phrase “Johnna Wick”.

Another person criticised the film’s “feminist messaging”, complaining that the Daily Wire should “stand against traditional values and against the wokeness of Hollywood”.

Some of these user reviews by right wingers are really good pic.twitter.com/SoGaV4Vdft — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) January 10, 2023

They added: “Every DailyWire movie is about strong women and with this one, it is no different from a Disney movie that has an unlikeable female protagonist who we are supposed to like but they make her unlikeable and crazy”.

Following her dismissal from The Mandalorian, Carano said that an email accidentally sent to her by Disney made her aware that her behaviour was being monitored.

Carano told The Ben Shapiro Show: “They accidentally sent me an email, which was very enlightening, so I knew. I knew they were paying attention. I know there were some people who went to bat for me but I know that they didn’t win out at the end.”