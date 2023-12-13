Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, Kwak Sun-young cast in mystery-thriller film, ‘Mist’

Girls’ Generation‘s Yuri, Kwak Sun-young and more have been joined the cast of an upcoming Korean mystery thriller film, titled Mist.

The production team behind Mist broke the news through South Korean news outlet Herald Pop yesterday (December 12), announcing that filming for the movie has begun, as well as the star-studded cast of the film.

Mist is described as a film that “depicts people’s emotions that arise when cracks appear in their ordinary lives, and their desperate struggles to resolve these situations”, as translated by Soompi.

Kwak Sun-young (Behind Every Star, Moving) will star as the film’s lead, portraying Lee Young-eun, a swimming instructor and single mother. She is aware of how her daughter is “different” from others her age, and goes the extra mile to hide her daughter’s secret in favour of a “normal life”.

Meanwhile, Yuri will star as Kim Min, who is an employee of a company that provides after-death cleaning services, except she does so for those who die alone. In spite of her cheerful facade, it is said that her character has “an emotional flaw on the inside”.

Other actors announced as part of the cast include Lee Seol (One Ordinary Day), child actress Ki So-you, Gil Hae-yeon (If You Wish Upon Me), Shin Dong-mi (Welcome to Ssamdal-ri) and Yoo Jung-ho (Bitch X Rich), among others.

A concrete premiere date for Mist has yet to be announced, but it is confirmed that the film will make its debut sometime in 2024.

