Glenn Close says Daniel Kaluuya helped her prep ‘Da Butt’ Oscars dance

Glenn Close has said Daniel Kaluuya helped her prepare a now iconic moment at the Oscars in which she danced to Experience Unlimited’s 1988 track ‘Da Butt’.

The actress stole the show during a brief trivia interlude at Sunday’s ceremony, in which Lil Rel Howery quizzed the actress on her musical knowledge and she then danced to the track.

Glenn Close stole the show at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dYeKMfqUW0 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 26, 2021

Commenting on the night via her Instagram account, Close shared a photo of her table shared with Chris Terrio, Daniel Kaluuya and Darrell Britt-Gibson.

“We had the MOST FUN at our table at the Oscars last night,” Close began in her post. “Chris Terrio, one of my best friends, who won an Oscar for the screenplay of ARGO, was my gallant escort. Daniel Kaluuya and Darrell Britt-Gibson were wonderful table mates.

“I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about Da Butt and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say.

“Darrell insisted that I mention the Backyard Band, on top of E.U., Suga Bear and the whole DMV. I had googled “Da Butt” and watched Spike’s music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance…you can actually see me think of the video. That part was completely spontaneous.”

Glenn Close concluded her post by writing: “Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault.”

She went on to call Kaluuya “completely brilliant” and congratulated him on his win for Best Supporting Actor, calling him and Britt-Gibson “friends-for-life.”