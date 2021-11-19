Go Ara to star in ‘Sad Tropics’ alongside Kim Seon-ho

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol actress Go Ara is set to star in the upcoming film Sad Tropics, alongside Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s Kim Seon-ho.

Earlier today (November 19), the producers of Sad Topics announced in a statement to News1 that Go would be joining the cast of the forthcoming film. In addition, Kim Kang-woo and Kang Tae-joo have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Sad Topics will be Go’s first big screen project in five years, since her appearance in the 2016 action comedy film Phantom Detective. Meanwhile, the upcoming movie will be Kim’s feature film debut.

Earlier this month, the production company behind the upcoming film made a decision to carry on with Kim in its lead role. The 35-year-old actor’s role in the movie had looked uncertain after he became embroiled in controversy with his alleged ex-girlfriend who had accused the actor of mistreatment, claiming that he had coerced her into getting an abortion.

The news of Kim’s continued involvement in the production of Sad Tropics came shortly after South Korean news outlet Dispatch released several reports featuring alleged conversations between Kim and his former girlfriend, which appeared to contradict the initial accusations she made towards Kim.

Last month, Kim issued a statement over the then-growing controversy. The actor had apologised for “hurt[ing]” his ex-girlfriend, while not directly commenting on the allegations. “Though we were in a relationship with good feelings [for] each other, I have hurt her with my carelessness and inconsiderate actions,” Kim wrote, per The Korea Herald.

Following his statement, the actor was removed from two films he was previously set to star in, Dog Days and 2 O’Clock Date. Several companies that had sponsorships deals with Kim, including Domino’s Pizza Korea, Canon Korea and Food Bucket had also taken down images and advertisements featuring the actor.

However, a number of advertisers have reportedly begun reintroducing content featuring Kim after having previously removed images of the 35-year-old actor following his recent controversy, according to reports by Channel NewsAsia and The Straits Times.