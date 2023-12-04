Godzilla returns in ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming Monsterverse team-up movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – watch the trailer below.

Taking place after the events of 2021’s Godzilla vs Kong, The New Empire will see the two titular titans teaming up to take out a common enemy. Little is known of their new foe, though the newly released trailer offers up a new look at a Kong-like creature seeking to claim Kong’s throne.

In the trailer below, Kong’s new home of Hollow Earth is under threat from a seemingly older and meaner creature, leading to the return of Godzilla to help out his new ally in King Kong.

Besides the colossal team-up between King Kong and Godzilla, the pair also show off new appearances, as Kong dons a mechanical arm while Godzilla now sports a pink glow across its spine. Also shown in the trailer in a young giant ape, though it is currently unclear if it is an offspring of Kong.

Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle reprise their 2021 roles as Dr. Illene Andrews, Bernie Hayes and Jia, respectively. The film also stars franchise newcomers Dan Stevens and Fala Chen. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is being directed by Adam Wingard, who helmed Godzilla vs Kong.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set for release in April 2024.

In a four-star review of 2021’s Godzilla vs Kong for NME, Paul Bradshaw wrote: “The series started off trying to make a smart, grown-up Godzilla movie, but we all knew it was going to end like this – not with more moody slow-pans, but with a giant monkey slapping a giant lizard into a shopping mall.”