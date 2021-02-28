Here are all the winners from the Golden Globes 2021

The Golden Globes 2021 took place tonight (February 28), with Nomadland and The Crown taking home the big prizes.
The ceremony took place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and was hosted bi-coastally by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Fey presented from the Rainbow Room in New York, while Poehler appeared at the Globes’ traditional home of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
The 78th annual event kickstarts the awards season and gives a strong indication of which films and TV shows will fare well at other ceremonies. Other winners at the Golden Globes included The Queen’s Gambit, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Schitt’s Creek and the late Chadwick Boseman for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Notable wins also came in the Best Director category, which saw more than one woman nominated for the first time in the ceremony’s history. Chloé Zhao took home the award for Nomadland, making her only the second women to win the category.
You can see the full list of winners from the Golden Globes 2021 below (winners will be highlighted in bold):
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – winner
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown) – winner
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – winner
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Al Pacino (Hunters)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – winner
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Best Director
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
David Fincher (Mank)
Regina King (One Night in Miami)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) – winner
Best Television Series – Drama
The Mandalorian
The Crown – winner
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily In Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek – winner
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) – winner
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot) – winner
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
Kate Hudson (Music)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) – winner
Dev Patel (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
James Corden (The Prom)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) – winner
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father
Nomadland – winner
Promising Young Woman
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – winner
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) – winner
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Bill Murray (On The Rocks)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – winner
Lily Collins (Emily In Paris)
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Queen’s Gambit – winner
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Normal People
Small Axe
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
John Boyega (Small Axe) – winner
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
Best Original Score
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul – winner
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari – winner
Two of Us
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul – winner
Wolfwalkers
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close (Hilbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian) – winner
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Helena Zengel (News Of The World)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
‘Fight For You’ (Judas And The Black Messiah)
‘Io Si (Seen)’ (The Life Ahead) – winner
‘Speak Now’ (One Night In Miami)
‘Tigress & Tweed’ (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
‘Hear My Voice’ (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – winner
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – winner
Carol Burnett Award
Norman Lear – winner
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Jane Fonda – winner
Meanwhile, a recent exposé revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the body behind the Globes – has no Black members on its 87-person committee. Stars including Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Aniston, Sterling K. Brown and more have mounted a campaign for change, calling time’s up on the group.