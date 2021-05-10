Golden Globes 2022 ceremony officially cancelled by NBC

The 2022 Golden Globe Awards ceremony has been officially cancelled by NBC.

The network released a statement obtained by Deadline, explaining that the cancellation was due to the mounting controversies surrounding the needed reform within Hollywood Foreign Press Association’, as they are the organisation who hosts the Golden Globes.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” said the network this morning (May 10) in a statement.

Advertisement

“However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The statement follows rising criticism against the organisation, with Scarlett Johansson saying in a recent statement that the HFPA needs “fundamental reform.”

The actress said she faced “sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment”.

Johansson added: “Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organisation, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

The HFPA faced questions over alleged corruption and a lack of diversity after they were the subject of an exposé by the LA Times earlier this year.

Advertisement

The committee behind the awards pledged “transformational change” after it was revealed that there hadn’t been a Black member of the HFPA for decades, as well as alleged corrupt behaviour from the board.

The HFPA has not yet commented on the cancellation of next year’s ceremony.