Golden Globes boss says no celebrities were invited to “very small” 2022 event

The president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has said the organisation didn’t invite any celebrities to this year’s Golden Globes.

The annual awards show is not being televised this year and will take place in front of a limited audience following controversy over the HFPA’s practices and lack of diversity.

Refuting reports that the board had failed to secure any celebrity presenters for tonight’s (January 9) ceremony, HFPA president Helen Hoehne told Sky News that wasn’t the case. “We did not invite any celebrities, we did not invite any press,” she said. “It’s going to be a very small event only in front of our members and our grantees.

“It will not be a dinner because we’re taking a lot of precautions because of Omicron. It’s just going to be a very short 90-minute ceremony where we’re announcing the winners.”

Hoehne also discussed the group’s moves to increase diversity within its ranks after it was revealed last year that there were no Black people within the organisation. A raft of new members – 21 in total – has since been added to its ranks, with 20 per cent of the HFPA now made up of non-white journalists.

“A lot has changed,” Hoehne said. “The HFPA really has worked very hard over the last nine months to reform the organisation from top to bottom. There are now people of colour included or involved in every decision making of the organisation.

“Change is hard for any organisation. I think that we’re not the only ones who had to look inside ourselves and say maybe we have to make some changes. But I think sometimes it just takes a little while.”

This year’s nominations are led by The Power Of The Dog and Belfast, with each film securing seven nods each. Succession is the most-nominated TV show with five nominations, including Best Television Series – Drama.

Celebrities have been vocal about the need for the HFPA and the Golden Globes to change since the allegations came to light in 2021. Scarlett Johansson alleged that she had faced “sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment”.