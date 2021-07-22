Andy Serkis, famous for playing Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings, is set to narrate a new audiobook series of the legendary J.R.R. Tolkien novels.

The new audiobook version of the classic trilogy will come out on September 16, and follow on from Serkis’ recent readathon of The Hobbit.

“Walking back into Middle-Earth over 20 years after my first life-changing adventure there and experiencing it all over again — this time for many weeks alone in a sound booth — has brought in equal measures of pure joy, sheer madness, immense pleasure, and a level of psychological and physical fatigue I have never quite experienced the like of before,” Serkis said in a statement.

“Having now completed the quest and been ‘there and back again… again,’ I realise what a phenomenal privilege it has been to have had the opportunity to read this sublime work once more.

“My only hope, now, is that I have done it justice, and that the listening experience conveys the power and beauty of J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterpiece.”