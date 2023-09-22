Guillermo del Toro once planned to direct a ‘Star Wars’ film

Director Guillermo del Toro has confirmed that he was once set to helm a Star Wars film that never came to fruition.

While little is known of the axed film, del Toro’s Star Wars movie would have featured a script by David S. Goyer, who famously wrote on films such as Man Of Steel, Batman Begins, last year’s The Sandman series on Netflix and more.

Goyer revealed the news in a new episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I wrote an un-produced Star Wars movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct. That was about four years ago,” Goyer said. “There was a lot of behind the scenes stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time. It’s a cool script… you have to ask him about it. There is a lot of cool art work from it that was produced.”

del Toro confirmed Goyer’s claims on X/Twitter, writing: “True. Can’t say much. Maybe two letters ‘J’ and ‘BB’ is that three letters?”

BTW This is MANY, MANY moons ago… about 6 years or so… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 21, 2023

del Torro followed up by saying the project was in the works “MANY, MANY moons ago… about 6 years or so.”

David S. Goyer also shared that he had at one pointed started work on a second Star Wars project, a “script treatment for an origins of the Jedi movie that takes place 25,000 years before the first Star Wars film.”

Goyer has since parted ways with Lucasfilm, and a Jedi origin is in the works with Logan director James Mangold at the helm.

In other Star Wars news, it was revealed last week (September 15) that Lando, the Donald Glover-led Star Wars project on Lando Calrissian will no longer be a Disney+ series but is instead being developed as a feature-length film.