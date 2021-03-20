Guy Ritchie shares sneak peek of his latest film starring Jason Statham

Guy Ritchie has given fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of his latest film starring Jason Statham – you can watch it below.

Formerly titled Five Eyes, the spy thriller follows MI6 agent Orson Fortune (Statham) who is recruited by a global intelligence agency to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order.

Reluctantly paired up with CIA tech expert Sarah Fidel, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use his charm, ingenuity and stealth to infiltrate billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds.

Advertisement

In addition to Statham, the film also stars Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone and Hugh Grant.

Ritchie is directing and producing the currently untitled film from a script written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, while Bill Block is producing for Miramax.

Taking to Twitter earlier today (March 20), Ritchie shared a video made up of behind-the-scenes clips from the upcoming film.

“That’s a wrap,” he captioned the video, with a the hashtag “#UntitledGuyRitchieFilm”.

You can watch it below:

Advertisement

Ritchie and Statham recently finished filming Wrath Of Man, a remake of the 2004 French thriller Le Convoyeur.

The plot concerns protagonist H (Statham), who works as a cash truck driver, transporting millions of dollars around Los Angeles on a daily basis.

Last year, Ritchie was barred from driving for six months after a YouTuber who films driving offenders caught him texting at the wheel.

The film director pleaded guilty in writing to Bromley magistrates this week (July 21). He was handed a half year ban since he already had nine points on his license from previous speeding offences.

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight admitted that Jason Statham was his first choice to play Tommy Shelby.