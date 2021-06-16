Gwyneth Paltrow has shared that she can only watch The Royal Tenenbaums from her body of work.

The actress spoke about the film as part of a virtual reunion event at the Tribeca Festival. The Q&A had been organised to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

Paltrow attributed her love of the film to a standout scene when her character Margot steps off a bus and is reunited with Luke Wilson’s character Richie.

Advertisement “I have a memory of my dad visiting,” Paltrow said during the panel, as reported by USA Today. “He came the day that we did a scene where I’m getting off the bus and Richie’s picking me up, and my dad was there. It was a very special day.”

Paltrow went on to say that this was one of the reasons why The Royal Tenenbaums is the only film from her expansive filmography that she can rewatch.

“I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever and it’s kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career,” she said.

Paltrow’s father, producer Bruce Paltrow, died the year after the film came out in October 2002 from complications relating to cancer and pneumonia.

At the reunion, the cast also revealed that Gene Hackman was underpaid for his role.

Advertisement

“It was not what he had been used to getting paid,” Wes Anderson said on the panel, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “So I think maybe when he finally settled on the fact that he was really going to have to do the movie, he had to make it worth his while somehow.”

He added: “For that small amount of money, I feel like he gave us everything he had.”

