Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial over ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to head to trial this week (March 21) as part of a negligence lawsuit over a ski incident from seven years ago.

The suit concerns a collision at Park City, Utah, with the man who filed the suit – Terry Sanderson – claiming that the actress collided with him, which he alleges knocked “him down hard, knocking him out” (according to Law and Crime).

The complaint adds that the incident caused Sanderson “permanent traumatic brain injury, 4 broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

However, Paltrow has counterclaimed that Sanderson was the one that crashed into her, causing a “full body hit”, which left her with minor injuries that meant she couldn’t ski for the rest of the day, and that he apologised immediately.

In his original 2019 claim, Sanderson said it was the equivalent of a hit and run, alleging: “Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.

“A Deer Valley ski instructor, who had been training Ms. Paltrow, but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson and skied off, falsely accusing Sanderson of having caused the crash.” Paltrow claims that the instructor did witness the collision.

Eric Christiansen, the instructor in question, was removed from the initial petition alongside the Deer Valley Resort Company after a judge limited the line of argument about the hit and run, with the ruling eventually concerning simple negligence around solely the crash.

“No one with knowledge of Ms. Paltrow’s post-collision actions claims to have observed Paltrow acting recklessly,” the judge wrote.

“Even when interpreted in the light most favorable to [Sanderson], the undisputed facts fail to support his claim that Paltrow’s post-collision actions were likely to result in substantial harm, that they were highly unreasonable or an extreme departure from ordinary care, or that they came with an apparent and high degree of danger.”

The suit has now gone from a claim of $3.1million (£2.54million) in damages from the actress to $300,000 (£246,150). Paltrow is seeking $1 (£0.82) in damages and attorney fees.