Halle Berry was tricked into ‘X-Men’ role, claims director Matthew Vaughn

Halle Berry was “tricked” into her role in X-Men, claims director Matthew Vaughn.

Vaughn directed X Men: First Class and was a writer and producer for X-Men: Days of Future Past. However, he pulled out of directing X-Men: The Last Stand.

Vaughn says he saw a new copy of the X-Men script that he claims was longer than the original. It is then alleged a studio executive spoke to him about an additional scene for Berry. Vaughn made the claims at New York City Comic-Con (via ScreenRant).

Advertisement

“One of the main reasons I quit ‘X-Men 3,’ and this is a true story,” Vaughn began, “I went to an executive’s office and I saw an ‘X3’ script. It was a lot fatter. I asked, ‘What is this draft?’ They were like, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ So I grabbed it, and opened the first page, and it said, ‘Africa. Kids dying from no water, and Storm creates a thunderstorm to save all these children.’”

He continued: “I thought it was a pretty cool idea,” Vaughn continued. “I said, ‘What is this?’ They said, ‘This is the Halle Berry script, because she hasn’t signed on yet. This is what she wants it to be. And once she signs on, we’ll throw it in the bin.’ I thought, if you’re going to do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm, I quit.”

Berry returned as Storm in X-Men: The Last Stand, but the film did not include any of the scenes that Vaughn mentioned.

NME has reached out to representatives of Berry for comment.

Recently, Berry said rapper Drake didn’t have permission to use an image of her on his latest single. The rapper used an image of Berry getting slimed on the single cover for his latest song, ‘Slime You Out’, a collaboration with SZA.

Drake had been teasing the track, taking to Instagram to share an image of Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2012, in which he tagged SZA. The ‘SOS’ singer also posted the image to her own social media accounts, tagging Drake in return.

Advertisement

After the single was released, Berry shared a post on Instagram that read, “sometimes you have to be the bigger guy, even if you’re a woman.” In the comments section, Berry was asked how she felt about Drake using the photo of her for the single.

“Didn’t get my permission,” Berry wrote in response. “That’s not cool I thought better of him!” She added: “hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!”