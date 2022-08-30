‘Halloween Ends’ may not be the final ‘Halloween’ film, says John Carpenter

Halloween Ends may not be the final film in the franchise, creator John Carpenter has revealed.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, the man behind the iconic slasher saga suggested that any further sequels are completely dependent on the next film’s performance at the box office.

“If a movie makes enough money, you can be assured that it will [get a sequel]” he told the publication.

Advertisement

When asked if Halloween Ends would be the final instalment of the franchise, he then replied: “I will have to see how much money it makes!”

Earlier this month, Carpenter expressed a similar sentiment while talking the Pittsburg Post Gazette, saying: “If the movie makes money, I don’t believe it’s the end. There’s a way of when a movie makes money, it seems to resurrect the next one.”

Set for release this October, Halloween Ends has been touted as the epic conclusion to the slasher saga, with Laurie Strodes (Jamie Lee Curtis) and masked serial killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) set for one final showdown.

Directed by David Gordon Green, the upcoming film also stars Kyle Richards, Will Patton, Andi Matichak, Rohan Campbell and Nick Castle.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.

Advertisement

“Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since.

“Laurie, after allowing the spectre of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

The first official trailer for Halloween Ends was released last month and gave fans a somewhat extensive look at Laurie and Michael’s final showdown, with the masked killer trying to stuff her hand in the waste disposal drain.