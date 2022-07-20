‘Halloween Ends’ trailer teases the final showdown between Laurie and Michael

Halloween Ends has received its first official trailer, teasing the dramatic conclusion to the slasher franchise – scroll down to watch it.

Directed by David Gordon Green, the final instalment brings back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode for one last battle with Michael Myers, while Kyle Richards also returns as Lindsey Wallace.

The trailer gives us a somewhat extensive preview of Laurie and Michael’s final showdown, with the masked serial killer attempting to stuff her hand in the waste disposal drain.

Advertisement

Laurie then manages to get the better of Michael as she shakes him off and plunges a knife into his hand.

The trailer also features a montage of Michael hunting his young victims, mixed with flashes of the original 1976 film.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.

“Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since.

“Laurie, after allowing the spectre of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

Advertisement

Halloween Ends will arrive in cinemas in October this year.

In October last year, Curtis suggested that the final film will “blow people’s minds open” and also make them “very angry”.