Hannibal Buress teases ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ return in new rap

Comedian and actor Hannibal Buress has teased his upcoming role in Spider-Man: No Way Home in a new rap – watch it below.

Buress played Coach Wilson, the gym teacher at Peter Parker’s high school, in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Though Wilson didn’t appear in the recently-released trailer for the film, he’s confirmed in the new rap that he’s set to return in No Way Home.

Shared to his Twitter page and titled ‘Coach Wilson: Into The Hannibal Verse’, Buress raps: “Coach Wilson in it!/ Two scenes? Maybe three?/ Yeah, we’ll see what they keep.”

He also discusses his experience filming the movie in Atlanta, rapping: “Went on the set in Atlanta, it was too clean/ Yeah, COVID protocols.”

Listen to the new track, which he declares to be “the song of the summer,” below:

2scenez and @Fluxpavilion present the song of the Summer. Coach Wilson. pic.twitter.com/SM9ZZAYPAo — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) August 26, 2021