‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is definitely in the works, says Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore has broken the news that a sequel to Happy Gilmore is underway.

The actor and television presenter confirmed, during a preview clip from the next episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, that Adam Sandler has written a screenplay for Happy Gilmore 2.

In the video, the E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial star said: “I want it. I need it. And I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison,” another one of Sandler’s films.

“I sent Sandler a video of that, and then he sent me another video back, and I’m waiting to see if he’s confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script.”

Later in the video, Barrymore looked at her phone before announcing: “This just in, I have breaking news. I’ll just say this, from my source, that it is in process.”

She added: “There is a process, and that process is in process.”

This comes after a sequel was previously teased by Christopher McDonald, who played the villainous Shooter McGavin in the 1996 comedy.

Speaking on the Ken Carman Show (via Variety), the actor said: “I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this.’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.”

“Maybe you should cut that out because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’”

“So it’s in the works. Fans demand it, damn it!” he added.

However, the rumours of a sequel to the sports comedy may have risen earlier than intended. Sandler, who appeared on last Wednesday’s episode of the Dan Patrick Show, shared that he had told McDonald not to tell anyone about the sequel (via Bleacher Report).

“I said, ‘Dude, we’ve been talking about a Happy 2 and we’re working on some stuff.’ That’s all I told Shooter. I said, ‘But don’t tell anybody. Don’t tell anybody.’ And then he, you know he kept it mostly private. He told a couple of DJs about it. They usually are great at secrets, don’t you think?” Sandler joked.

Earlier this year, Happy Gilmore star Carl Weathers died aged 76. Friends and colleagues have been paying tribute to the late actor.