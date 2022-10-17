Harrison Ford joins cast of Marvel’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Harrison Ford will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: New World Order.

As reported by Deadline, the actor will take over the role of General Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming sequel, set to be released on May 3, 2024. The character was previously played by William Hurt in numerous Marvel outings, including 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and 2021’s Black Widow, before the actor’s death aged 71 in March this year.

Anthony Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson in Captain America: New World Order, who took up the Captain America mantle in Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly.

Julius Onah is set to direct the sequel, whose previous works include The Cloverfield Paradox and 2019 thriller drama Luce.

General Ross is expected to play a bigger role in Marvel’s Thunderbolts, where the character assembles a team of anti-heroes, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts are both part of Marvel’s Phase Five slate, which starts with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania in February next year.

Along with various Marvel projects, Ford also stars in Indiana Jones 5 next year, which he recently described as his final outing in the role.

Teasing the sequel at Disney’s D23 Expo in September, Ford said: “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023.